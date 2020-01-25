" /> List of civilians promoted to military ranks by President Kiir

The List of 20 senor government official recently promoted to the SPLA military ranks by president Kiir.
1- Lt. Gen. Tut Galuak
2- Lt. Gen. Dhieu mathok
3- Lt.Gen. Ayii Duang Ayii
4- Lt. Gen. Bol Mel
5- Lt.Gen. Makiir Gai
6- Lt.Gen. David Lukak
7- Lt.Gen. Bol Bol Arech
8- Lt.Gen. Amin Akasha
9- Lt.Gen. Ubach Okuch
10- Lt.Gen. Kook Alaat
11- Maj.Gen.Kur Ajiing
12- Maj.Gen. Dr Chol Deng Thon
13- Maj.Gen. Lual Aguer
14- Maj.Gen. Stephen Dhieu Dau
15- Maj.Gen. Ezekiel Lul Gakuoth
16- Maj.Gen.Mayen Wol Jong
17- Maj.Gen. Awou Daniel Chuang
18- Maj.Gen. Baak Mayen
19- Maj.Gen. Abur Chol
20- Lt.Gen. Dr. Nguen Monytuil
