" /> List of civilians promoted to military ranks by President Kiir

The List of 20 senor government official recently promoted to the SPLA military ranks by president Kiir.

1- Lt. Gen. Tut Galuak

2- Lt. Gen. Dhieu mathok

3- Lt.Gen. Ayii Duang Ayii

4- Lt. Gen. Bol Mel

5- Lt.Gen. Makiir Gai

6- Lt.Gen. David Lukak

7- Lt.Gen. Bol Bol Arech

8- Lt.Gen. Amin Akasha

9- Lt.Gen. Ubach Okuch

10- Lt.Gen. Kook Alaat

11- Maj.Gen.Kur Ajiing

12- Maj.Gen. Dr Chol Deng Thon

13- Maj.Gen. Lual Aguer

14- Maj.Gen. Stephen Dhieu Dau

15- Maj.Gen. Ezekiel Lul Gakuoth

16- Maj.Gen.Mayen Wol Jong

17- Maj.Gen. Awou Daniel Chuang

18- Maj.Gen. Baak Mayen

19- Maj.Gen. Abur Chol

20- Lt.Gen. Dr. Nguen Monytuil