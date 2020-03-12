" /> List: List of Names of the appointed Ministers

South Sudan president Salva Kiir Mayardit has named ministers for the long-awaited revitalized unity government.

This was announced during a decree read out on the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation this evening.

Decree No. 33: Appointment of National Ministers.

(1) Ministry of Cabinet Affairs — Martin Elia Lomuro

(2) Ministry for Foreign Affairs — Beatrice Kamisa Wani

(3) Ministry of Defence — Angelina Teny

(4) Ministry for Interior — Paul Mayom Akech

5) Ministry for Peace Building — Stephen Par Kuol

(6) Ministry of Justice — Madol Arol Kachuol

(7) Ministry for National Security — Obote Mamur Mete

(8) Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs — Jemma Nunu Kumba

(9) Ministry for Information — Michael Makuei Lueth

10) Ministry for Federal Affairs — Lasuba Wango

(11) Ministry for East African Community Affairs — John Luk Jok

(12) Ministry of Finance — Salvatore Garang Mabiordit

(13) Ministry of Petroleum — Puot Kang Chuol

(14) Ministry for Mining — Henry D. Odwar

15) Ministry of Agriculture — Josephine Joseph Lagu

(16) Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries — Onyoti Adigo Nyikwach

(17) Ministry for Trade and Industry — Kuol Athian Mawein

(18) Ministry for Environment — Josephine Napon Cosmos

(19) Ministry for Water Resources and Irrigation — Manawa Peter Gatkuoth

(20) Ministry for Land, Housing and Urban Development — Michael Chienjiek

(21) Ministry for Wildlife — Rizik Hassan Zechariah

(22) Ministry of Investment — Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol

23) Ministry for Higher Education — Deny Jok Chagor

(24) Ministry for General Education — Awut Deng Acuil

(25) Ministry of Health — Elizabeth Achuei Yol

(26) Ministry for Public Service — Joseph Bakosoro

(27) Ministry of Labour — James Hoth Mai

(28) Ministry for Energy and Dam — Peter Marcelo Naser Jelenge

(29) Ministry of Transport — Madut Biar Yel

(30) Ministry for Road and Bridges — Simon Mijok Mijak

(31) Ministry for Gender, Child and Social Welfare — Ayaa Benjamin Warille

(32) Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management — Peter Mayen Majongdit

(33) Ministry of Culture — Nadia Arop Dudi

(34) Ministry for Youth and Sport — Albino Bol Dhieu

