" /> List: List of Names of the appointed Ministers

South Sudan president Salva Kiir Mayardit has named ministers for the long-awaited revitalized unity government.
This was announced during a decree read out on the state-owned South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation this evening.
Decree No. 33: Appointment of National Ministers.
(1) Ministry of Cabinet Affairs — Martin Elia Lomuro
(2) Ministry for Foreign Affairs — Beatrice Kamisa Wani
(3) Ministry of Defence — Angelina Teny
(4) Ministry for Interior — Paul Mayom Akech
5) Ministry for Peace Building — Stephen Par Kuol
(6) Ministry of Justice — Madol Arol Kachuol
(7) Ministry for National Security — Obote Mamur Mete
(8) Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs — Jemma Nunu Kumba
(9) Ministry for Information — Michael Makuei Lueth
10) Ministry for Federal Affairs — Lasuba Wango
(11) Ministry for East African Community Affairs — John Luk Jok
(12) Ministry of Finance — Salvatore Garang Mabiordit
(13) Ministry of Petroleum — Puot Kang Chuol
(14) Ministry for Mining — Henry D. Odwar
15) Ministry of Agriculture — Josephine Joseph Lagu
(16) Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries — Onyoti Adigo Nyikwach
(17) Ministry for Trade and Industry — Kuol Athian Mawein
(18) Ministry for Environment — Josephine Napon Cosmos
(19) Ministry for Water Resources and Irrigation — Manawa Peter Gatkuoth
(20) Ministry for Land, Housing and Urban Development — Michael Chienjiek
(21) Ministry for Wildlife — Rizik Hassan Zechariah
(22) Ministry of Investment — Dhieu Mathok Diing Wol
23) Ministry for Higher Education — Deny Jok Chagor
(24) Ministry for General Education — Awut Deng Acuil
(25) Ministry of Health — Elizabeth Achuei Yol
(26) Ministry for Public Service — Joseph Bakosoro
(27) Ministry of Labour — James Hoth Mai
(28) Ministry for Energy and Dam — Peter Marcelo Naser Jelenge
(29) Ministry of Transport — Madut Biar Yel
(30) Ministry for Road and Bridges — Simon Mijok Mijak
(31) Ministry for Gender, Child and Social Welfare — Ayaa Benjamin Warille
(32) Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management — Peter Mayen Majongdit
(33) Ministry of Culture — Nadia Arop Dudi
(34) Ministry for Youth and Sport — Albino Bol Dhieu
