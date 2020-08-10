Search
HomeNewsFeatured

Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a close relative

10/08/2020 3:41 PM
Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a close relative

Police have identified the suspected killer of Rocky City children.

24-year-old Babu Emmanuel Lokiri has been identified as the suspect responsible for last week’s murder of three siblings in Rock City,  Juba.

The Inspector-General Police says the suspect, a close relative to the deceased is now in police custody. The suspect is a fourth-year student at the University of Juba studying at the school of medicine.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW….

Via Eye Radio

Advertisement
Share This