Suspected killer of three siblings identified as a close relative

Police have identified the suspected killer of Rocky City children.

24-year-old Babu Emmanuel Lokiri has been identified as the suspect responsible for last week’s murder of three siblings in Rock City, Juba.

The Inspector-General Police says the suspect, a close relative to the deceased is now in police custody. The suspect is a fourth-year student at the University of Juba studying at the school of medicine.

MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW…. Via Eye Radio