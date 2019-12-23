Kiir will never cancel 32 states, no matter what – Office of the President

The Press Secretary in the Office of the President, Ateny Awek Ateny has ruled out that there would be no external pressure on Earth or Heaven that would ever compel President Kiir Mayardit to cancel the controversial 32 states, no matter what.

Speaking to a group of local authorities from Terkeka state on Saturday, Ateny remarked that Kiir had been lenient for a long time and that any attempt to cancel the 32 states is simply out of the question and unlikely to merit further discussion.

“If it’s a pressure, there will be no pressure under Earth and the Sun that will make President Kiir cancel the 32 states,” Ateny Awek ruled out.

The issue of the number of States and their Boundaries, has been one of the most challenging and difficult Pre-transitional Tasks impeding the implementation of the peace agreement.