" /> Kiir appoints Angelina Teny the country’s first-ever female Defense Minister

South Sudan’s president Salva Kiir has appointed ministers of the long-awaited transnational government placing a woman for the first time – in the ministry of defense.

In series of decrees issued on Thursday evening, Kiir appointed Angelina Teny, a senior member of the SPLM-IO and wife of First Vice-Presidemt Dr. Riek Machar, as the country’s first-ever female defense minister.

Teny, who doubles as the SPLM-IO chairperson of national committee for security and defense has also been a chairperson of one of security mechanisms implementing the transitional security arrangements.