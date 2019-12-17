Kiir and Riek agree to form Unity Government regardless of the outstanding issues

The President of the Republic, H.E. Salva Kiir Mayardit and, Dr. Riek Machar Teny, who is the main opposition leader and a signatory to the Agreement, have agreed on a number of outstanding issues on the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement on Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan.

During the meeting at the State House on Tuesday, the two principles agreed to form the Revitalized transitional government of national unity by the end of the extended 100 days of pre transitional period regardless of the outstanding issues.

Speaking to the media during a joint press conference, President Salva Kiir said, he and Dr. Riek Machar have agreed to speed-up the implementation of the security arrangements and establish humanitarian fund to assist the internally displaced persons and voluntary returning refugees.

On his part, Dr. Riek Machar said, they have agreed to fast track the implementation of the security arrangements by moving the forces to the cantonment sites, training and forming a unified army.

Dr. Riek Machar said, the issue of the States and their boundaries remains pending and they will sit again with the deputy President of South Africa David Mabuza who is a member of C5 countries to discuss the number of states and their boundaries.

The deputy Chairman of the Sudan Sovereign Council, General Mohamed Hamdan called upon the two principles not to listen to rumors that are anti peace. General Mohamed Hemeti said, they discussed wide ranges of issues facing the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement.