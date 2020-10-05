Search
HomeNews

Kapoeta woman gives birth to 6 babies [PHOTOS]

05/10/2020 10:24 AM
Kapoeta woman gives birth to 6 babies [PHOTOS]

A Kapoeta woman may have set a record of some kind after she gave birth to six babies in just 3 weeks.

The woman gave birth late Sunday to 2 triplets four boys and two girls between 4:50 and 4:59 am.

The babies born three weeks apart via normal cephalic deliveries are doing well according to a source from a hospital in Kapoeta where she delivered.

All the children are in stable condition and will continue to receive care in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit.

Advertisement
Share This