Juba road accident kills two, injures three

Two people have died and three others injured in a motor accident along Juba-Yei Road on Thursday afternoon.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident involved a Noah van carrying 8 passengers from UN House-Check-point to Custom market in Juba.

The driver reportedly lost control and the van veered off the road before overturning in front of Terrain Hotel near UN House, killing the driver and a passenger who sat next to the driver.

Among the three injured, two women are said to be in critical condition.

According to an Eye Radio reporter who spoke to the witnesses at the scene of the accident, the survivors are receiving treatment at the Juba Teaching Hospital.

Eye Radio’s reporter described what happen this afternoon…

“According to the information I got, a Noah van that was coming from check-point around UN House to Custom with passengers overturned due to over-speeding, the reporter said. “The two passengers who died are identified only as Tut and Gatkouth and three other people are injured because there were 8 passengers on board.

The Police and Juba Teaching Hospital are yet to comment on the accident. On new year day, the director of Juba Teaching Hospital said one person died and 24 others were treated for accident injuries.

via: Eye Radio