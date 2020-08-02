Juba Liverpool fans donate food items, sanitizers to elderly citizens in Juba

A group of Liverpool fans drawn from Juba have shown their kind side after organising a donation drive in the county. The drive saw the Liverpool supporters donate food items, face masks, and sanitizers to celebrate Liverpool’s first English Premier League title.

The donation drive saw hundred of Liverpool FC fans in South Sudan fans grace the celebration of the Premier League Trophy on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Notos.

Liverpool won English Premier League title by 90 points this season after 30 years of struggle.

Last year, Liverpool FC fans in Juba celebrated Champion League tittle by donating assorted food items to orphanages in children home in Juba.