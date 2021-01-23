Juba businessman offered me $10k, trip to Dubai to sleep with me, I declined – Former Miss World South Sudan alleges

Ten thousand dollars for a one-night stand – that’s an offer many girls in Juba would gladly take but not former Miss World South Sudan – Florence Thompson.

The 22-year-old Florence in Nairobi alleges that while in Juba a businessman offered her money to sleep with her. An offer she declined.

According to her, the businessman approached her days after she was crowned Miss World South Sudan in 2018 in Juba.

While speaking to our reporter in Nairobi the beauty industry in the country is shadowed with exploitation, hate, and sexual abuse.

“Modelling is nice, the designer’s clothes, the attention but there is the other side to modeling,” she said.

Raised by a single mom, Florence believes that models are losing their moral values. Something her late father instilled in her.

“I care about my dignity, something my father taught me as a child. So, I take this thing seriously,” she added.

Florence who is also a student at Cavendish University, Uganda believes that many South Sudanese have misunderstood models and look at them as sex objects.

“The way people look at modeling in South Sudan, I suffered. I go through hell when I was crowned. People think maybe we are sex objects. This hurt me. I didn’t like it.”

She appeals to the government to protect girls in the country against sexual exploitation by sex-hungry nas kubar.

There have been unconfirmed reports in Juba that allege that young girls are being sexually exploited by sex-starved monied businessmen.

Recently, a senior government official has been accused by a number of women on social media of sexual advances in exchange for favors and money.