Juba boda-boda riders demonstrate in support of finance minister sacking

Boda Boda riders in Juba on Thursday staged a peaceful procession in support of the sacking of Finance Minister Salvatore Garang Mabiordit.

The riders in Juba led by boda-boda riders association chairperson took to the streets in a peaceful demonstration in support of the dismissal of Finance Minister, Nilepet Managing Director and National Revenue Authority Boss amid economic collapsing.

They said President was right to revise government institutions for economic recovery. Motor-cyclists also said that the move would stir up leaders to do better since prices of the commodities have skyrocketed in the markets.

South Sudan Boda Boda Association attributed economic collapsing to incompetent individuals taking up public offices with zero plan hoping for change with new appointees as the Dollar continues weakening the Pounds.

Photos: Boda-boda demonstrators: