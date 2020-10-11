Juba: Arsenal Fans’ Group donates beds, oxygen regulators to Al-Sabah Children hospital

Arsenal fans in Juba continue to celebrate their FA Championship. The fans came together once again to support Al-Sabah Children hospital by making a donation to the hospital.

Donning the Arsenal jerseys, the fans donated hospital beds and three oxygen regulators to Al-Sabah Children hospital in Juba where there has been oxygen regulator shortage.

According to sources, the hospital had one oxygen regulator.

The fans who came from different background and profession had organized various sport activities to raised money to buy the donations.

Speaking at Al-Sabah Children hospital, a member of the group said that the fans will continue to organise inititive to support whenever they can.

“Other than watching football we decided that we will continue to meet as a family and do something positive that can transform the society,” a member said.

The fans held a grand party at NOTOS restaurant after delivery of the donation.