Joseph Lagu, wife test positive for Covid-19

Former Vice President of Sudan and Special Presidential Advisor in South Sudan, Joseph Lagu has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a press release by Lagau’s family, he was taken to a London hospital in the early hours of Thursday 17 December with unusual new symptoms.

A family member has disclosed to HiJ that Lagu has a slight temperature, but he is breathing well and is currently stable.

His wife, Amna Lagu had previously tested positive for coronavirus. She was admitted to a London hospital a few hours before Joseph in the evening of Wednesday 16 December. Amna stable and is being given the best care possible.