Fast-rising South Sudanese singer Buoy Jagaban is marking his territory with a new banger visual.

On Thursday, Yahude premiere the official visuals to Jagaban new Jam dubbed “ Single & Searching ” and fans can’t get enough its video.

The song was produced by Discosounds, while the video has been directed by Dut William the brain behind Yahude Entertainment, the company managing Jagaban.

Watch the video below: