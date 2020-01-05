It is 2020 and still…Top 5 unrealistic things men expect from their women

Here is a rundown of some of the things that guys expect from girls, that tend to cause a strain in relationships as most of them are not mutual.

1. He needs a friend with benefit, but will never marry a girl who has had many relationships

Expecting a girl to be your friend with benefit for life is unrealistic. Won’t she find someone to marry, and wait just one minute is that even possible to be a friend with benefit for life?

I have heard it said from many men that there are two types of chicks – the one to have fun with and – the one to marry.

2. Girls are expected to be natural ( we love you natural girls) but at the same time she must be super stunning

Even the moon has dark spots. Okay, a girl can look good while being natural.

But how can she manage to look SUPER S3XY without makeup? Sure, girls have natural beauty, but it doesn’t mean that you can expect her to look like you wish.

Shouldn’t guys expect that a girl is caring, honest and all those nice things?

3. Be committed but not wedding crazy

Every girl has planned her wedding by the time she is done with college, whether or not she has a man.

So expecting to date her without any mention of future plans is unrealistic.

The marriage topic WILL ALWAYS come up, and if she is committed to you, the subject will be there.

4. Being low maintenance while looking high maintenance

The expectation is that she should be both, but not trying too much.

If you want her to look like a “high maintenance” girl, you need to spend money on her for maintenance. The word itself says “high maintenance,” How can you expect her to look the same with almost no money?

5. Being distant while still showing interest

Now, this is confusing to girls. She can’t be turned on and off like a switch.

Guys, either you are in or you are out.

Is this true? What have you done when faced with such a situation?