IRC suspends operation in Unity, days after staff of killing

International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian organization has suspended operations in Ganyliel Payam, Payijiar County in Unity State days after a medical staff working with the organization was killed.

“Following the tragic death Dr. Louis Edward Saleh Ufew, one of our senior medical staff in Ganyliel, the International Rescue Committee has paused operations in Ganyiel Payam, Panyijiar County in accordance with IRC global safety and security protocols,” a press release signed by IRC country Director reads.

Dr. Louis Edward Saleh Ufew, an IRC staff member was found dead in Panyijiar County, South Sudan, last Friday 21 May, under unclear circumstances.

The suspensions will make matters worse for thousands of venerable citizens in the area.

According to the press release, the suspension of operation was also in solidarity with the late Louis.

“We also stopped operations in honor of our beloved deceased staff, and also for the sake of psychological wellbeing of his colleagues, both from Unity State and the rest of South Sudanese who are understandably traumatized,” the press release reads.

This is the second attack on IRC staff in the last two months. The IRC compound in Jamjang County was attacked on 24th April where up to 20 youth entered the perimeter and physically attacked IRC staff, resulting in multiple injuries.

One senior medical staff member was seriously injured and was airlifted to a hospital in Juba at the time. To date, no arrests related to the Jamjang attack have been made.