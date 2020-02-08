" /> IGAD approves 23 states for South Sudan

A senior SPLM-IO source in Addis Ababa meeting between Riek Machar and Salva Kiir alleged that IGAD has approved 23 states for South Sudan.

READ ALSO: Professor Taban lo Liyong’s open letter to President Donald Trump’s Special delegation to South Sudan

According to SPLM-IO official, Jame Gatdet the IGAD Council of Ministers approved 23 states, one of the outstanding critical tasks, which has hindered the formation of the unity government.

READ ALSO: SPLM-IO demands creation of Unity Government be postponed again

“IGAD Council of Ministers approved 23 states today in Addis Ababa. IGAD Heads of State and Government now in session likely to endorse the 23 states. It is over, said James Gatdet Dak, a senior member of the SPLM-IO.

Note: This is a developing story. Please check back in a few minutes for updates.