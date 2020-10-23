‘If I pay your dowry, I own you,’ man on why men own women

Controversial Kenyan man, Captain Kale has awoken the wrath of many after saying that married women whose dowry has been paid should not have freedom.

According to Kale, if the dowry has been paid, you belong to that man.

WHEN I MARRIED HER, I PAID FOR HER, HENCE ME OWNING HER. SHE SHOULD DO AS I SAY. EVEN HER GOING TO SAY HI TO HER PARENTS, NEEDS ME TO THINK ABOUT IT, SHE SHOULD NOTIFY ME PRIOR, SI KUTANGA TANGA KAMA SAITAN.

Below are some more reactions on whether women should be allowed total freedom in marriage.

Hillary Too Kip: Marriage is actually a transmission from being alone to being with someone so any decision involves two parties you can’t just decide yourself to do your own. Freedom is allowed but it’s limited if you are a type of woman who wants it in plenty just be single you will have it limitless.period.

Dinah Kinyae: When I leave the house, he shouldn’t ask me where I’m going and when I come back, he shouldn’t ask me where I’m coming from. I’m a grown-up and know my limits dammit.

Douglas Adaka: Ladies who demand freedom after dowry is paid are saboteurs and they should know that they are legally owned. Only those who dowry hasn’t been paid should demand freedom.

Via Mpasho