" /> “I have not been reinstated in my rank” Gen. Stephen Buay

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has not reinstated ex-army commander General Stephen Buay Rolnyang, the ex-army commander said on Monday.

General Buay said in a statement on Facebook that South Sudan President Salva Kiir has not reinstated him to his previous rank saying no action has yet been taken by the commander.

“This is to inform all of you that I have not been reinstated in my rank and seniority. It is not true,” General Buay said.

“It was circulated wrongly. Nothing has happened yet from the commander in chief,” he added.

General Buay was arrested in 2018 following fighting between his guards and a big force belonging to government-allied militia commander General Puljang Top.

He was accused of rebelling against the state to join opposition groups and was sentenced to one year in prison, demoted from Major General to private and the dismissed from the army service.

General Buay who was the deputy commander of the army’s 5th infantry division in Wau prior to his arrest denied all the charges.