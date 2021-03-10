I am half South Sudanese – Tanzania musician Harmonize claims

Tanzanian musician Harmonize real name Rajabu Abdul Kahali has claimed that he half South Sudanese and Half Tanzanian.

In a long social media post, the celebrated Tanzanian star shared a post alleging that he is South Sudanese.

“ I’m half South Sudanese, Half Tanzanian I see Everything Happening out there and I Promise my Fan in South Sudan Dat I’m here For EVERBODY!” Harmonize posted.

In the post, that had Mary Boyoi latest music video, Harmonize promised that he has a surprise for his fans in South Sudan.

“B4 End of this 2021 KONDEGANG WE GOT SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR MY BEAUTIFULLY COUNTR South Sudan,” the post reads.

This came days after fans questioned why harmonize is not promoting the song he did with South Sudanese Boyoi. The song, All I need which has received negative and positive criticism.

Some South Sudanese musician have came out claming that Harmonize is exploiting Mary Boyoi.

Harmonized is the only Tanzanian musician who has done songs with South Sudanese musicians. He did a remix to John Frog’s Guondo Sakit and recently made a song with Mary Boyoi.

He has been in the South Sudan twice for concerts.