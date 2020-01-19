Over hundred South Sudanese arrested after South Sudan-Kenya game

Hundred South Sudanese were last night arrested leaving the Nyayo stadium under unclear circumstances.

According to Reech Lual Diing Wol moniker Superstar Babyone, a South Sudanese musician who is following up the arrest, many south Sudanese are being held at Kileleshwa Police Station. Babyone alleges that they were arrested after leaving the Nyayo Stadium yesterday after South Sudan, Kenya game.

“At the police station in Nairobi where many south Sudanese young men were arrested last night, everything is going well despite most of them don’t have valid documents but I’m working closely with embassy of the republic of south Sudan to ensure that all of them are released before they are taken to the court tomorrow morning…I will keep you posted,” he shared on social media.

Reach alleges that he is in contact with the South Sudan Embassy and they are working on getting the people arrested released.

South Sudanese in Kenya yesterday came out in large numbers to support South Sudan Basketball team as they play against Kenyan team at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi.