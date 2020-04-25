" /> Hit or Miss? Mc Ghetto makes comeback with new single dubbed “Te Nhieer Yin”

South Sudan musician Mc Ghetto has made a comeback with a new single dubbed “Te Nhieer Yin” that will be featured on his new album.

Mc Ghetto, real name David Aguto Kuol released the song to mark his comeback to the industry.

He has over the years made a number of hit songs including Berke, Money E Nyiir among others.

The song was mixed and mastered by VIO power, the favourite musician record label.

The song already has gained views on social media and k views on Youtube and looks like it will perform way better despite the singer missing in a lot of action lately.

MC Ghetto is a South Sudanese Reggae/Dancehall artist currently based in Nairobi.