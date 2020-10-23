His House, a film about South Sudanese refugees set to premiere on Netflix

A film about South Sudanese refugees is scheduled to premiere on Netflix. The film titled ‘His House’ already has a trailer running on YouTube, and from the comments, many people are already anticipating its release on the popular streaming app.

The one and a half-hour film, starring Wunmi Mosaku, Sope Dirisu, Matt Smith, directed by Remi Weekes, will premiere on 30th October 2020 on Netflix.

The film’s storyline revolves around a refugee couple who made a terrifying escape from war-torn South Sudan. Still, then they struggle to adjust to their new life in an English town that has an evil lurking just beneath the surface.

Sadly, the film doesn’t feature any South Sudanese actor.

Watch the trailer here: