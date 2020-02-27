" /> Hilarious South Sudanese come up with 'EmmanuelJal' challenge

Recently BBC interviewed South Sudanese musician Emmanuel Jal.

The snippet of the interview shared on social media covered Emmanuel Jal’s childhood when he was a child soldier under SPLA/M.

During the interview, Jal alleged that he survived on eating snails in the 80s, claim that left many South Sudanese wondering if Jal lying to the press.

He has been accused in the past of lying to press to get attention and sympathy, claim we couldn’t verify.

The video shared on Youtube by BBC captioned: “’I was eating snails to survive’: Emmanuel Jal, Former Child Soldier – BBC What’s New?.”

In a post shared on social media, Renown Journalist and a former child soldier questioned the credibility of Jal claims.

“Brother Emanuel Jal need to pay attention to how speak. I never heard of any Nilotic eating snails or even eating human flesh. Can anyone from Pinyodu verify this story. At which taskforce or group did Jal ate the human meat? I was a child soldier too and I never heard this strange story of Jecamer eating another human. Nuer can’t eat Marialnyang leave alone snails. Guys from Pinyodo, are these strange stories from your camps?

Funny South Sudanese on twitter have also weighed in on Jal’s claim and they have now come out with #EmmanuelJalChallenge

Interviewer: How far did you walk to get away from the disaster?

E. Jal: Honestly speaking, we walked for too long at some point i had to carry myself so that i don't get left behind. #EmmanuelJalChallenge — Wolfie ♠🇸🇸 (@Muju_Manton) February 27, 2020

#EmmanuelJalChallenge



Emmanuel Jal: there was one time I ate the sole of my shoes to go through the night pic.twitter.com/f1wBiEd1dA — ADE (@AdeThaTruth) February 27, 2020

No one, absolutely no one:



Emmanuel Jal: when I was a child soldier, we used to walk long distances so I started weighing in Kilometers. #SSOT #EmmanuelJalChallenge pic.twitter.com/AFodjkqWpl — Ak Dans🇸🇸 (@TheWokeRefugee) February 27, 2020

I was so skinny I used one of my dreadlocks as a belt. #EmmanuelJalChallenge — Manu Tongun (@ManuTongun) February 27, 2020

One time we spent 12 days without food and water and then God came to our rescue. A lion came along, despite how weak I was, I chased the lion and killed it for a meal.#EmmanuelJalChallenge#SSOT — Johnson Mike Biar (@MikeBiar) February 27, 2020

Interviewer: How comes no other child soldier has come out to support your claims. Were you alone?



Emmanuel Jal: All my fellow child soldiers are Deaf and dumb because of bullet noise. I survived coz I always had earphones on. #SSOT #EmmanuelJalChallenge pic.twitter.com/92kw5HPRmL — Ak Dans🇸🇸 (@TheWokeRefugee) February 27, 2020

Emmanuel Jal: I used to take Gun Powder as Powder milk when I was a child Soldier.#SouthSudan #SSOT

Someone needs to stop this nigga! — Monykuer Juach Jr. 🇸🇸 (@mkuer204) February 27, 2020

Emmanuel Jal: when I was a child soldier, one day I was reading my book despite the hunger I endured for the last five days, luckily a picture of a Mango tree appeared in the book and I had to pick the fruits, eat and my belly was full. #EmmanuelJalChallenge#SSOT — Johnson Mike Biar (@MikeBiar) February 27, 2020

Nobody:



Emmanuel Jal:When I was a child soldier The arabs attacked us all my friends got shot …..then I just got two AK47's and took out the whole Brigade.#emmanueljalchallenge pic.twitter.com/bqOcrxSFeV — keditt Nyan-Awan🇸🇸 (@gogrialtut) February 27, 2020

#EmmanuelJalChallenge #SSOT



Emmanuel Jal: When I was a child soldier, we didn't have feet. — Manelson (@Manelson_sudtan) February 27, 2020

Interviewer: how come u are still skinny. E. Jal : when I was a child, I traded my ‘fat growing gland’ for food to survive #EmmanuelJalChallenge — Amol Dhiew (@MozhiD) February 27, 2020