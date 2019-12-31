Here is the first city to celebrate new year 2020

Share
Auckland in New Zealand has become the world’s first major city to celebrate the start of 2020 with a bang.
Watch the city’s fireworks display erupt from its 328-metre tall Sky Tower. -BBC
