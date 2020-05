There are reports of heavy fighting in Jonglei State this morning and afternoon between Lou Nuer and Murle youth.

Early reports allege that a large number of armed Murle youth crossed into Jonglei and started raiding Lou Nuer this morning resulting in heavy fighting.

So far we have received reports of fighting in Pieri and in directions towards Mutot.

Details are still sketchy but we shall bring you more updates as the situation unfolds.

Via National Courier