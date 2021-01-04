Hacker takes over former Miss World South Sudan Facebook account

For the better part of Monday, former Miss World South Sudan, Florence Thompson lost her Facebook account to a hacker who seized the moment to post several posts that left many wondering wtf is happening.

According to a statement by Miss Florence, the unidentified hacker has since been posting content Florence believes to slander and demean her.

“Dear friends and colleagues, please note that my Facebook account has been hacked earlier today; I do not control it and I am currently trying to get it back, ” her statement shared online reads.

The hacking of social media accounts has been on the rise, mostly targeting public figures and media houses with a massive following.

For the case of Florence’s Facebook handle, it is suspected that an untrustworthy close friend or bummed out lover might have obtained the login credential, thereby posting demeaning messages.

Florence Thompson represented South Sudan at Miss World in 2018.