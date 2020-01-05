GPOC-National workers to go on strike tomorrow

Greater Pioneer Operating Company workers will go on a strike tomorrow over failure to reach an agreement with GPOC.

According to a letter seen by HiJ, the trade union of petroleum and mining at the Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC) will start a 72-hour strike from tomorrow (Monday).

“GPOC-National staffs have come to conclusion to start peaceful strike on Monday, 6th January 2020 after elapsed of the given period as in the attachment and failure of GPOC Management to give a concrete response on collective bargaining on national staffs’ demands as in the attachment,” the letter reads.

The workers are demanding payment of benefits dating back as far as 2013, following an agreement reached between the Ministry of Petroleum and joint operating companies (JOCs).

GPOC workers said they have not yet received their two-month salary bonus and allowances as directed last year by Ezekiel Lul Gatkuoth, the minister of petroleum.

The GPOC is made up of four consortia — Malaysia’s Petronas, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), India’s Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and South Sudan’s state-owned Nile Petroleum Corporation (Nilepet), operating in blocks 1, 2 and 4 in the Unity oil fields.

Dar said about 600 local workers are employed at GPOC.