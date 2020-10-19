Government to reform Finance Ministry, Central Bank

The joint committee formed last week under the chairmanship of Dr. Elia Lomuro, the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, has come out with the findings; among them is to reform the ministry of finance and planning.

Speaking to journalists after a cabinet meeting, Michael Makuei, the Minister of Information, Communication, and technology and Postal Service, said that the other measures are to reform what incapacitates South Sudan’s bank to convert the main drivers of currency depreciation and inflation.

The meeting was attended by the governor of the central bank and other commercial banks, and several others. The cabinet passed the recommendations from the committee as they are.

It also adopted that the committee continues to follow up and monitor and evaluate and ensure that the committee’s resolutions concerning this should be properly implemented and that the committee should be reporting every time.