Government suspends construction of Juba Stadium

The government through Ministry Sport has suspended construction of the Juba Stadium to allow for investigation into the collapse of a section on Tuesday.

Part of Juba Stadium which is still under construction collapsed on Tuesday sparking concern among citizens.

In April last year, GS Construction Company was contracted by SSFA to reconstruct the only national stadium in the country.

The stadium renovation project started in March 22nd 2019, with the demolition on the VIP and second class sides of the Stadium. World soccer governing body, FIFA, through the FIFA Forward Fund has allocated$5 million for the renovation of Juba stadium which was built in 1962.

Once completed Juba Stadium is expected to host international games with the capacity of more than 7,000 spectators.