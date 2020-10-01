Government launches online visa application service for foreigners traveling to South Sudan

The Directorate of Civil Registry, Nationality, Passports, and Immigration has launched an electronic visa service portal. The portal is aimed to digitalize the visa application for foreigners who wish to visit South Sudan.

It is a simple to use online visa application service, which allows you to complete the application form quicker, with easy-to-follow checklists and online payment ability.

The applicants will get their visas 72hrs after application.

According to officials, the applicants will also be able to conveniently pay for their visas online using their credit cards.

The online service means visa customers can: make quicker visa applications using an intuitive online form

use easy-to-follow checklists and steps which list the evidence required to make an application

conveniently select a standard, priority or super-priority service (where available)

apply flexibly using any mobile device

https://evisa.gov.ss/ The website can be accessed here: