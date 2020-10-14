Government introduces compulsary Arabic language, Islamic religion education in schools

The government through the Minister of General Education and Instruction has officially introduced Arabic language and Islamic Religious Education into South Sudan Education Curriculum.

Speaking during the launch of the development of the textbooks for Arabic language and Islamic Education in Juba, Vice President Hussien Abdelbagi Akol officially introduced Arabic language and Islamic Religious Education into the curriculum.

‘With the development of these text books, I am convinced that Arabic language will be taught to all children in the country alongside other other languages such as English and on behalf of the government I officially, introduce Arabic language and Islamic Religious Education into our curriculum, Akol said.

Meanwhile, the Minister of General Education and Instruction, Awut Deng Acuil described Islam as religion of tolerance and revealed of her joy of the religion being taught to the children in the country.

“The development of these textbooks shows our national curriculum is complete as textbooks for all subjects will be available.

said Awut.

Awut explain that the text books will be reviewed, printed and distributed across the country.

The curriculum development has been supported by the government and Save the Children International, UNICEF and other partners.