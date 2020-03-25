" /> Government allocates $3million to students studying in COVID-19 affected countries

The South Sudan government is set to allocate 3million US Dollars to the students studying in countries hit by the novel coronavirus.

This was reached at in a meeting between the high-level committee that was formed by President Kiir last week to look into issues of the coronavirus in the country.

Speaking to the media after the meeting on Monday, Dr. Makur Matur Koriom, the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Health said the high-level force agreed to allocate 3million US dollars to cater for the needs of students in the coronavirus-affected countries.

“Since the committee agreed to suspend all international flights in and out of the country, we decided to allocate this amount in order to cater for our students in those countries,” Dr. Matur said.

The high-level task force also agreed on the following resolutions;

The task force have agreed to suspend all international flights from Juba International Airport.

However, food cargo flight operations will be exempted from the ban.

All the aircrafts and state of emergency flights passing through South Sudan air space to the destinations of further fields are also exempted.

Humanitarian head operations including medical and relief flights remain operational.

He said the task force directed all organized forces that include the police, national security services and army to take immediate action to impose the Presidential orders.

He said the task force instructed law enforcement agencies to take measures to disperse all illegal gatherings.