" /> Girl gets impregnated, led to a communal fight among South Sudanese in Refugee camp in Uganda leaving two dead

Fighting erupted on Friday date 15th May 2020 between the South Sudanese Refugees living in Bweyale Camp, Kiryandongo District, Uganda.

The fighting between the Nuer communities, Nuer Leer and Nuer Koch of Unity State allegedly erupted after a young man from Leer impregnated a young lady from Koch.

Number of youth have sustained injuries from machetes, sticks, pangas and spears.

Uganda Police Force and Uganda People’s Defense Force have been deployed at a refugee camp in Kiryandongo District after clashes among rival South Sudanese refugee groups left four (4) people confirmed dead two died on the spot and two died from Kiryandongo Referral Hospital where they were rushed for medications assistance while others are said to be on serious injuries and undergoing treatment at Kirandongo Referral Hospital, some are in critical conditions.

Uganda Forces have arrested 63 youth on Saturday from both side and there is still heavy deployment of forces in the camp to manage and control the situations.