Gen. Salva Mathok hospitalized in Kenya

Gen. Salva Mathok has been admitted to a Nairobi Hospital for what the family said is a routine check-up.

Sources within the family and the hospital told Hot in Juba he was admitted last week and he is set to spend some days at the hospital for an intensive check-up.

“Nothing much to worry about. He is there for a routine check-up and being attended to by doctors He is expected to spend a couple of days to allow the doctors sufficient time to check Salva Mathok,” the source said.

Lt-Gen Salva Mathok Gengdit, is the presidential advisor on Military Affairs