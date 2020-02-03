" /> Gen. Cirilo’s men arrested in Khartoum buying military uniform

A senior South Sudanese opposition commander belonging to the National Salvation Front (NAS) led by General Thomas Cirilo has been arrested by the Sudanese security in the capital Khartoum.

Brigadier General Jamal Juma Adam, the spokesman for the RSF said in the statement shared on social media that Major General Sebit Koang Gai who is responsible for rebel operation in the Upper Nile region was arrested at Kalakla trying to buy over 100 military uniforms meant for his forces in Northern Upper Nile.

“On 2/2/2020, the intelligence forces of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) managed to arrest four of the so-called National Salvation Front opposition to the government of South Sudan in the area of ​​Kalakla in Khartoum during the process of buying 150 military clothing (khaki),” General Juma said in the statement.

“After interrogation, one of them, Sebit Koang Gai, said that he is an intelligence officer with the rank of Major General of the National Salvation Front forces opposing the government of South Sudan, led by General Thomas Cirilo.