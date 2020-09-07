Gay South Sudanese asks for donations to rent apartment

The corona pandemic has brought untold suffering to many people in the world. Many have lost jobs, loved ones.

Gatluak, gay South Sudanese living in the United State is facing it hard, he recently got kicked out of his apartment and he is close to being homeless.

The 18-year-old gay who recently graduated from high school is asking good samaritans and the South Sudanese community at large to help her rent an apartment.

She created a Gofundme page requesting for donation.

“Hi everyone, my name is Gatluak, I‘m 18 years old and a recent high school graduate. I recently got kicked out of the place I was living at for a while and it was unexpected so I didn’t have time to save up for anything. I only have until September 14th to stay at where I’m living currently,” she posted.

According to a source in the States, Gatluak’s parents and relatives have disowned Gatlauk.

“I don’t have both of my parents around or any close family members to help me out during this time. I’m hoping to reach my goal so I’ll be able to get myself an apartment and be able to take of myself during this time. I’m currently unemployed and looking for a job at the moment and will need help with transportation, bills, etc. ” the fund page reads.

As of today, 6th September 2020, the page has raised a quarter of the $2850 goal.

You can donate via this link.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/kgafc-help-me-find-an-apartment