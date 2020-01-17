FVP Taban Deng wants thieves, unknown gunmen, child abductors hanged

The First Vice President has suggested adoption of the death penalty for perpetrators of rape and murder cases.

Taban Deng Gai’s suggestion comes in the wake of increased rape and murder cases in the capital Juba.

He believes that other violent crimes including robberies and sexual gender-based violence can be addressed through capital punishment.

But under the Bill of Rights, the constitution states that no death penalty shall be imposed, save as punishment for extremely serious offenses.

According to Taban Deng, crimes perpetrated by armed men should also be responded to using violence.

“I believe that those breaking into people’s homes to steal, those unknown gunmen killing innocent people, child abductors, all criminals accused of rape, or those killing for no reason, all these offences require capital punishment,” the FVP said at a wedding in Juba at the weekend.

“So such people must be hanged.”

However, Article 247 of the Penal Code notes that whoever has sexual intercourse with another person, against his or her will, upon conviction, shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding fourteen years and may also be liable to a fine.

Only the President can confirm death sentences, grant pardons, and remit convictions or penalties