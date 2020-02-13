" /> Fierce fight among South Sudanese in Kakuma Refugee Camp leaves one dead, dozen injured

A fierce fighting between two South Sudanese communities has left one person dead and dozen others injured.

The clash between Abek and Dechuek of Twi East happened last night in the camp.

According to sources in the camp, youth from Dachuek stormed the deceased house in what is suspected to be a revenge attack.

“The fight happened last night when the youth Dachuek stormed the deceased house and that when the youth from Abek started retaliating,” the source said.

Kenyan police has arrested number of suspects.