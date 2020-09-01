Father arrested trying to sell his two children

Authorities in Juba have arrested a man for allegedly trying to sell his two children.

The suspect identified as Jackson Maker Thon, was arrested in the process of finding a person to buy his children.

The two sons are aged Ten and Seven years respectively.

The mother of the children reportedly got married to another man.

The Speaker of former Pibor Legislative Assembly, Judi Jonglei says the suspect was arrested after a tip off from locals.

The suspect, however denied trying to sell his children.

Maker says he was only looking for a well-wisher to take care of his children because he lacks money to feed them.

Police spokesperson, Major General Daniel Justin Bulo confirmed the arrest of the suspect.

He says the suspect is in police custody as investigations into the matter continue.

The officials spoke to journalists in Juba on Tuesday.

Via Radio Bakhita.