Expect more floods, Humanitarian Affairs Minister warns

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Preparedness, Peter Mayen has warned that the country is expected to experience more flooding in the coming weeks.

Minister Peter Mayen says the entire country is currently affected by flooding, but his ministry continues to do risk assessment in order to respond speedily. He said currently, the Ministry is working along with the World Food Program to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to those badly affected by floods in Jonglei.

According to reports from various agencies, the ongoing floods have affected many lives in the country, leaving thousands homeless.

The most affected region so far is Jonglei State, according to media reports.