Ex-NBA Star Luol Deng foots bill for South Sudan basketball team

South Sudan basketball team is enjoying every moment of their stay in Nairobi courtesy of former NBA star Luol Deng who has broken the bank for the team.

And the team has not disappointed, dominating the ongoing Fiba Afro Basketball Pre Qualifiers currently on going at the Nyayo National stadium Gymnasium, winning all the matches they have played thus far.

Deng, who has a rich history in basketball having played for several top NBA teams until his retirement, returned to take up the management of the sport in his country and was elected President of the South Sudan Basketball Federation, a position he is using to ensure the game grows to greater heights.

The down to earth Deng has booked the team at the four star Hill Park Hotel in upmarket Upper Hill, where he is paying an average of $100 per room per player and has ensured all the members of the team are booked in single rooms for comfort.

And to further motivate the players, the ex NBA star on Wednesday treated the Sudanese team to a dinner at the posh Village market ahead of their match against stubborn Burundi, whom they whitewashed 100-59 to maintain their position at the top of table.

Original posted article on Nation.