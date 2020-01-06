Ex. Chief of staff Paul Malong Awan travels to Rome despite sanctions

Former South Sudan Army Chief and the Chairman of South Sudan United front General Paul Malong Awan with accompanied delegations left Nairobi today in the afternoon to attend four days meeting in Rome, Italy.

He is expected to join a group of South Sudan’s rebels alliance members in meeting to be held in the Italian capital Rome. The meeting organized by Sant Egidio community, a catholic church’s role in resolving conflicts in war-torn country South Sudan will last for four days.

It is second time for Sant Egidio community to host the South Sudan main opposition Alliance the members of the Alliance are making their way through.

The mood of Gen Malong seen at the airport by Hot in Juba was such a humble and happy man going for peace mission.