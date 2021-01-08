Electricity supply resumes in Bor

Electricity supply has resumed in Bor town of Jonglei state after two months without power.

In November last year, authorities suspended electricity supply to Marol Market and other parts of the town due to technical problems and fuel shortage occasioned by rising floodwaters.

Speaking to Radio Tamazuj on Wednesday, Anyang Philip, the managing director of Bor Power Station, said that the electricity supply in the town resumed last week after renovation works on the power plant and electrical lines were completed.

“We resumed on 26th December 2020. We operate for seven hours on a daily basis from 10 am to 5 pm. We are supplying the Marol market, government institutions, and parts of the residential areas like Blocks 1, 2, 7 and the junction of Blocks 5 and 6 and the Akon Ayuel area,” Anyang said.

He added, “Due to the challenges in transporting fuel, we just added a very small amount of 300 SSP for commercial consumers like those who have fridges because transporting fuel on water using motorboats is very expensive. We have not increased the tariffs for the residential areas.”

Ayuen Kur, a businessman in Bor, welcomed the resumption of power supply, saying it eases day to day running of their businesses and homes. He appealed to the displaced Bor residents to return as normalcy has returned.

”The electricity is working normally without any problems. The market is now okay and the floodwater levels have gone down. So we need our people to come back. All goods and commodities are now available in the market,” Ayuen said.

Awan Garang, the town’s acting mayor, said plans are underway to extend power supply to the parts of the residential areas disconnected due to loose electrical poles caused by the floods, but that Marol Market and government institutions have been getting their supplies without disruption.