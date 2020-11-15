Egyptian journalist appointed governor’s advisor in Western Bahr el Ghazal

Egyptian journalist has been appointed as advisor by governor of South Sudan’s Western Bahr el Ghazal state, Sarah Cleto Rial, according to reports by the Egyptian media.

According to Egypt’s semi-state ran Sad el Balad, Saly will serve as foreign investment advisor to the opposition-appointed governor, who has, for her part, been praised for landmark reforms in the Western Bahr el Ghazal state.

“Governor of Western Bahr El Ghazal State, Wau, Hon. Sarah Cleto, has chosen Egyptian Saly Atef as a foreign advisor to her in supporting the state in attracting foreign investment and providing related consultations, after joint dealings with her,” the Sad el Balad where Saly herself works as presenter reported.

According to the report, Salary welcomed the appointment and said that “her choice as the first Egyptian to work in this position in Western Bahr El Ghazal State is an important step to support investments in the State of South Sudan, and also to bring Egypt and South Sudan closer in light of the great movement witnessed by the relations between the two countries recently.”

Saly is a journalist closed to senior Egyptian and South Sudanese government.

She authored a book about South Sudan’s founding father, Dr. John Garang De Mabior in which he portrayed Garang as Nelson “Mandela of the South.”

via Sudanspost