Who is Dynamq?

Dynamq, whose real name is Kennedy O. Lorya, is a South Sudanese Reggae-dance hall artist and DJ.

Early life

Dynamq was born in a family of seven children. He grew up in a refugee camp in Kenya, having had to flee the civil war in his native Sudan. His love for music came from attending Sunday school. He got himself involved with Jamaican music while at the camp. His affiliation with sound systems began with the Shashamame set. After relocating to Kansas City, Missouri he formed Dynamq 10 years ago and has competed in several sound clashes.

Career

His first big stage show was at the 1996 King Lions Sounds ‘Rasta Festival’ held at the City Hall in Nairobi. He is the reigning Rumble champion and holds the Bermuda Triangle champion title, he has also made it to the semi-finals in the popular Boom Clash in Jamaica and the River Nile Crocodile and Jamie Hype from Young Hawk sound formed Team USA to compete in, and win, the famous War Ina East championship.

He has shared the stage with various artists such as Damian Marley, Benjy Myaz, Lady G, Richie Spice, Luie Culture, George Nooks, Jesse Royal, Queen Ifrica, Mikey Spice, I Wayne, I-Octane and Beenie Man.

Awards and nominations

Year Award ceremony Prize Result 2012 Afro Entertainment Awards Best Songwriter Nominated Best Music Video Nominated Best Male artist Nominated Best Talented Artist Nominated Best International Artist Nominated Best Music Album Nominated 2015 All Africa Music Awards Best Male East Africa Nominated 2016 MTN/Eye Radio Music Awards Best Reggae Artist Won 2017 All Africa Music Awards Best Male East Africa Nominated 2019 South Sudan Music Awards Best International Act Nominated