Drama as singers Hani Breva, Lady Kola and Juna De Star thrown out of VIP section to give way for Mary Boyoi

Three upcoming South Sudanese female singers had it rough on Thursday during this weekend’s edition of Kilakilu Ana Comedy show at Nyakuron Cultural Centre.

According to fast-rising singer Juna De Star, she and her singing friends Lady Kola and Hani Breva were thrown out of VIP section of Nyakuron Theater just to have another singer, Mary Boyoi and her crew seated.

It’s not clear what really transpired as Kilkilu Ana management is yet to release any statement regarding the incident.

In a long Facebook statement, Juna De Star said, she will never attend Kilkilu Ana in protest of the humiliation.

She said they were only at Kilkilu Ana to support South Sudanese talents only to be publicly humiliated in front of their fans.

Source who was present as the drama unfolded said the three singers were yanked out of their seats by bouncers as Mary Boyoi and her entourage patiently waited to take their seats.