Former Minister of Foreign Affairs has reportedly been barred from traveling to Khartoum, Sudan.

According to a source privy to the information, Sudanese officials barred Dr. Luka Biong from stepping in Khartoum, upon a request from government officials from South Sudan.

It’s alleged that officials in Juba accused Dr. Luka Biong of influencing decisions in Washington DC on sanctions on South Sudanese officials, a charge he denies.