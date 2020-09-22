Don’t bring bodyguards to University premises, Generals studying at Juba University told

Juba Univerity administration has warned army generals and high government officials studying at the university to leave their bodyguards outside lecture rooms.

While addressing students during orientation at the Institute of Peace, Development, and Strategic Studies, the Deputy Director of the Institute Dr. Mario A. Awet called upon the officials studying at the Campus to always feel free and relax while at the Campus.

“If you have a bodyguard leave them outside there because you are students and when you are here, feel free and relax”, said Awet.

Awet also advised high government officials at the institute to tolerate the behaviors of students around them.