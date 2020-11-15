Doctor raises concern after 4-year-old girl was gang-raped in Juba

A medical doctor has raised concerns over what he calls an increasing number of rape cases across the country as two teenagers were used at Juba Teaching Hospital.

“There is a rise in cases of sexual gender-based violence. We normally receive five to seven cases every day,” said Dr. Samuel Legge Lual, the head of the Gender-Based Violence department at Juba Teaching Hospital.

The two girls aged 4 and 13 were hospitalized at Juba Teaching Hospital on Monday after being gang-raped.

“We have seen bad signs. The bad signs are all teenage girls who got raped are coming with pregnancies.”

According to the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare and the UN Population Fund, the number of rape cases reported during the coronavirus pandemic has significantly increased.